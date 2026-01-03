DCS hotline issues 'grave concern' as lawmakers prepare for the 2026 legislative session

PHOENIX — Lawmakers have promised change with the state’s child welfare system.

After three high-profile murders in 2025, ABC15 began our investigation, DCS: State of Failure. Ahead of the 2026 legislative session, our team sat down with two Arizona Representatives who are demanding to hear from those at the center of the system.

Throughout the last year, there were several stakeholder meetings, which our team has poured through Auditor General reports.

The ABC15 investigators uncovered issues with the child abuse hotline, which is now once again overwhelmed.

State Representative Lisa Fink said the missed calls and long wait times are a "grave concern."

"Because there may be children that are at risk," said Rep. Fink.

Both Rep. Fink and State Representative Walter Blackman have heard straight from teens in the foster care system.

The pair has even had their own issues trying to report concerns to DCS.

The two lawmakers told ABC15 they identified themselves and left a message on a line that Fink now believes was the warm line.

That phone number is in place for foster care parents and kinship caregivers. It's one of several listed on DCS' website.

"There was a line that I did call, and I identified myself as Representative Lisa Fink, and I received no response back," said Rep. Fink. "After a couple weeks I did contact the DCS Director, and she stated that I needed to take to contact another line to actually generate a report."

Their focus extends beyond the hotline and into the safety of kids in group homes, funding, and even training.

The pair are both a part of the House Government Committee, which Rep. Blackman said is becoming the Government Oversight Committee.

The Capitol is preparing for the next legislative session, which is around the corner.

"We're not going to do the same thing that's been happening for years," said Rep. Blackman.

Rep. Blackman, who is chair of the committee, said the public will soon be able to watch a series of hearings.

"I'm actually using my subpoena powers, and also we're having these folks swear in to make sure that they are under oath," said Rep. Blackman. "And that's going to be the folks that work for the state.

He told ABC15 this isn't going to be a "gotcha moment."

"Because DCS already knows what the issues are, and we're not going to sit around and take the same type of answers," said Rep. Blackman.

ABC15 has followed up with DCS multiple times this week; they did not have an update on staffing at the hotline. Our team also sent over additional questions and is waiting to hear back.

"What's urgent right now, I believe, is the main thing is accountability and following the laws," said Rep. Fink.

Rep. Blackman said they believe the committee hearings will start next week.

"If we find anything that's negligent, we will point that out," said Rep. Blackman. "If we find anything criminal, we're going to refer those criminal acts to the Department of Justice."

ABC15 has checked on bills that have been filed related to DCS. Rep. Fink is behind one of the four already filed. The bill is related to kindship caregivers.