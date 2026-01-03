Man dead, woman hospitalized after golf cart crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A man has died and a woman is seriously hurt after a golf cart crash in Mesa Friday.

Police responded to the area near Greenfield Road and Southern Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Officials say a witness told police a golf cart was lifted off a man. CPR was initiated by a nurse at the scene.

The man and a woman believed to be associated with the golf cart were taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital.

"Investigators have since determined that both the man and woman were occupants of the golf cart prior to the collision, and that the man had exited the cart before the incident occurred," police said.

Impairment is believed to be a factor.

It is unclear what led to the crash or if speed was also a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing.