‘Hot or Not?’ Valley residents say this summer feels cooler but data tells a different story

PHOENIX — There’s no escaping the desert summer heat in Arizona, but this year, something feels different. Many Valley residents have been asking the same question: “Is this one of the coolest summers we’ve had in a while?”

At the Desert Botanical Garden, longtime Valley resident Miriam Axelrod told ABC15 she’s noticed a change.

“I remember this summer. I think it was a couple of years ago when it was long, long stretches of closer to 120,” Axelrod said. “I think this is a cooler summer so far.”

Meanwhile, for visitors like Chris Gonzalez, who’s in from Ohio, the Arizona heat still packs a punch.

“Oh no, it’s extremely hot compared to Ohio ... but it’s a different kind of heat,” Gonzalez said.

All around the Valley and online, people are asking: “Is this one of the coolest summers we’ve had?” So, we looked at the numbers.

Despite how it may feel, this summer is tied for the seventh warmest on record in Phoenix based on average temperatures. If we look only at high temperatures, it still ranks as the 12th warmest summer so far.

So why does it feel cooler?

This summer is the coolest we’ve had since 2021, and after the brutal heat of 2022, 2023, and early 2024, which brought record-breaking stretches of extreme temperatures, this year offers some relative relief.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if people are just comparing to the last really hot summers, that I’m comparing it to as well,” Axelrod said.

Although it may feel more manageable, officials warn that the danger is still very real. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect this weekend, and several Valley hiking trails will be closed during peak hours for safety.

Whether it feels cooler or not, heat precautions remain critical: stay hydrated, limit time outdoors, and check on neighbors who may be vulnerable.

For a list of open cooling centers and more heat safety resources, visit abc15.com