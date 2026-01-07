MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Days ahead as back-to-back winter storms impact Arizona

PHOENIX — Back-to-back winter storms are moving into Arizona, bringing rain, snow, and a big drop in temperatures.

These storms will impact travel across our state and outdoor events/activities, so Wednesday and Thursday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to get ready for these storms.

The first one arrives today.

Valley highs will fall into the low 60s with scattered rain showers, mainly around midday and through the evening. Much of the Valley could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain, with a few spots getting closer to a half an inch.

Snow levels will stay relatively high on Wednesday, at round 6,000 to 7,000 feet. So, we'll likely see a rain-snow mix across much of northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim.

As the second storm moves in from the northwest on Thursday, the snow level will drop to around 5,000 feet. That could bring two to four inches of snow to portions of the Mogollon Rim and four to six inches of snow to a few spots above 7,000 feet in elevation.

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect Wednesday for the White Mountains, Chuska Mountains, and the Defiance Plateau. Additional advisories begin Thursday for Flagstaff and other areas along the Mogollon Rim above 6,500 feet.

Here in the Valley, the rain will be less widespread on Thursday, but we could see a few thunderstorms in the mix that could bring heavier downpours.

Winds will pick up on Thursday, too. Gusts could top 25 mph in the Valley and hit closer to 40 mph in parts of northern Arizona.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect Thursday for Mohave County, where wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph.

The forecast will start to dry out again on Friday, but colder air moving in behind the second storm will keep temperatures chilly.

Valley highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Friday with overnight lows plunging into the 30s in many neighborhoods by Saturday morning.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-0.18" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

