DES backlog: Appeals for unemployment claims date back to November 2024

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Economic Security has a backlog for unemployment claims that dates back to November 2024. The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed that the state agency is processing approximately 10,000 unemployment appeals.

Unemployment insurance appeals are for people who are denied benefits but disagree with the department’s decision.

According to DES’s website, appeal hearings are scheduled "as soon as possible."

However, the department said that as unemployment insurance claims have increased, so have appeals.

In a statement, the department said: “DES’ capacity to manage this growing workload was severely impacted by federal funding cuts, which required reductions to our workforce."

Phoenix resident Tina Lowe filed for unemployment benefits in early December 2024, but she was denied benefits.

“They denied the claim, saying something was fraudulent. No explanation. That is the only letter I've ever gotten from them. That was back in December,” she said. “They had paid me one week for $320. I had to pay it back with administrative fees, so it cost me $360 to give them back their $320.”

As of this week, Lowe tells ABC15 that she has still not had an appeal hearing.

“They don't have in-person unemployment offices anymore, and now I know why because, as you said, 10,000 people, 10,000 of us would be showing up screaming and 'Raising Cain.' And can you blame us?” Lowe said.

Lowe has worked as a butcher, and she has been applying for jobs with no one hiring her yet.

She said she has gone through her savings and 401(k) as she has been awaiting an appeal.

“What am I going to do December 1? There's no money. I've borrowed money from my family as much as I can. I'm 56 and single. Where am I going to go besides? Under a bridge?”

DES officials said in a statement that the department is working on appeals:

“The Department of Economic Security (DES) recognizes the crucial role that Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits play in bridging employment gaps and is committed to addressing UI appeals as quickly as possible, ensuring individuals receive the support they require. Over recent years, DES has expanded UI appeals scheduling, hearing days, and training, adopted workflow process improvements, and supported system modernization to increase efficiency.

"These efforts aside, as UI claims have increased, so too have appeal requests. Currently, DES is processing approximately 10,000 UI appeals, with some dating back to November 2024. DES’ capacity to manage this growing workload was severely impacted by federal funding cuts, which required reductions to our workforce. With that said, we continue to work hard, ensuring we do things carefully and quickly, to prevent any further delays for eligible individuals."