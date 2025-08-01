Arizona health officials investigating woman’s death at Avondale assisted living facility

AVONDALE, AZ — ABC15 has learned the Arizona Department of Health Services is investigating the death of a resident last week at a West Valley assisted-living facility.

The department said in a statement it cannot comment on active investigations but said the results will be made public.

ADHS licenses long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Its investigation will focus on whether there were any health or safety violations at the facility.

Avondale Police Criminal Investigations Bureau is also investigating.

Police said they responded to a call at Silver Birch of Avondale about 4:30 p.m. on July 21st. Police said staff had found a 75-year-old female resident in a ramada outside. She was not breathing. Police said she entered the ramada through a door from the facility and was outside between one and two hours.

Temperatures that day reached triple digits.

A medical examiner said the cause of death is still pending.

In a statement, Silver Birch said:

“To date, we have not received any findings from ADHS related to this incident.”

“As you are aware, investigations occur as a normal course of business, and we are fully cooperating with the necessary agencies on this matter.”

“Out of respect for the privacy of the individual and their family, we are unable to share any additional details at this time. The health, safety, and well-being of our residents is and will always be our highest priority.”

