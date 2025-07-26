Retrained Tempe crime scene specialists return to the streets

The Tempe Police Department is relaunching its Forensic Services Unit, which collects evidence at crime scenes, nearly two years after problems with inadequate training and equipment came to light.

Tempe’s revamped FSU includes one supervisor, 5 crime scene specialists, and 1 fingerprint technician. According to the department, Tempe’s crime scene specialists have been responding to all scenes since mid-June. They have undergone six months of training, spending three months in the lab and three in the field. That training covered processing the scene from start to finish, including documenting, collecting, and preserving physical evidence. Evidence collected can involve DNA, fingerprints, tire treads, and bloodstains.

“This new Forensic Services Unit reflects our commitment to excellence and care for our community. Every piece of evidence tells a story, and our specialists are dedicated to uncovering the truth with respect, precision, and heart. This is about justice—and about serving Tempe with integrity every step of the way.” said Chief McCoy.

The ABC15 Investigators first reported that there are areas of concern within Tempe's FSU in October 2023, after we obtained a Tempe Police memo alerting prosecutors to significant shortcomings especially in crime scene fingerprint processing.

ABC15 later uncovered how the problems were known for years. A 2021 internal investigation found substandard practices under the unit’s then-manager. Those problems cited included expired chemicals, a lack of proper equipment like cameras, outdated lights that did not allow for the proper examination of fingerprints, and questions about the chain of custody for criminal evidence.

In November 2023, Tempe’s police chief paused FSU operations and contracted with the Mesa Police Department to process major crime scenes and train Tempe’s employees. As of this week, Mesa employees are still on contract to assist in high-profile Tempe crime scenes as needed.

In December 2024, Tempe police told ABC15 they reviewed more than 400 cases involving crime scene evidence collection and found no improper convictions or wrongful arrests.