Tempe police finds no cases compromised after forensics review

The forensic unit inside the Tempe Police Department now has a complete guide of policies and procedures to follow after concerns, going back years, were discovered.

Tempe officials say they have completed a review of hundreds of cases that go back three years, including a more in-depth review of 149 cases.

“No improper convictions or wrongful arrests have been identified, nor have we seen any indication that cases have been compromised,” a Tempe spokesperson wrote in an email to ABC15.

The ABC15 Investigators previously reported on an internal investigation into Tempe’s Forensic Services Unit that found technicians did not have procedures while processing crime scenes.

The internal investigation into the former supervisor of the unit found other concerns within the unit that included using expired chemicals and outdated equipment.

The internal investigation by Tempe Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau in 2021 found that a lack of equipment had a negative impact when members of the Forensic Services Unit were on crime scenes. Investigators also found that there were no standard procedures for processing crime scenes during the six years that the former supervisor was assigned to the unit. Along with having no standard operating procedures, the unit did not continue with proper training, an investigation found.

In the report, investigators wrote: “Due to the lack of proficiency testing and training, FSU has not been able to maintain their skills and knowledge at the level which would be expected.”

Along with creating a policy to follow, the technicians are being fully trained.

In an email, Tempe wrote, “One FSU tech has completed the Mesa Forensics Academy and field training. Currently, that tech handles ballistics work related to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). Three additional tech hires, a temporary tech, and one tech who has been out on FMLA leave will begin Mesa’s 8-week training academy shortly. They will be joined by the unit’s supervisor, to give her deeper insight into their training. That will be followed by 3-4 months of field training for each tech.”

Because of the concerns inside the unit, the Mesa Police Department continues to process all major crime scenes in Tempe.

Mesa has processed 38 major crime scenes and 77 “satellite” crime scenes, which are additional locations connected to an original investigation.

The contract with Mesa PD will continue into next year, according to Tempe officials.

Along with the concerns inside FSU, the ABC15 Investigators have reported on concerns inside the Technical Services Unit where an investigation found unused, dated technology and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars.

The mismanagement includes hundreds of new laptops for officers that sat unused in boxes for years.

The ABC15 Investigators reported earlier this year that the department completed an internal investigation into the former manager of the Technical Services Unit (TSU) after concerns were raised about how the unit was being run, projects that were not completed, and public funds that were wasted.

The TSU is essential for police officers as it helps service all technology needs, including assistance with police laptops, body cameras and updating other electronic equipment. TSU is also in charge of major projects that are essential to officers like updating their computers and programs.

Tempe officials said earlier this year that they were planning to hire a consultant to evaluate the FSU, TSU, and a third unit. However, ABC15 is now learning that evaluation will not happen.

A spokesperson for the city said that after issuing a Request for Proposal for a consultant, none of the respondents met their needs. Therefore, that process has been canceled.

