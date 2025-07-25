Assisted living facility resident dies after being found outside, Avondale police investigating

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police are investigating the death of an assisted living facility resident.

Officers said staff members at Silver Birch of Avondale, near Van Buren Street and Central Avenue, found the 75-year-old woman on Monday outside in the ramada area. She was not breathing.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Police said the woman was outside between one and two hours and entered the ramada area through a facility door. The temperature reached triple digits on Monday in the Valley.

Silver Birch of Avondale sent a statement to ABC15:

"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our beloved residents at Silver Birch of Avondale. Out of respect for the privacy of the individual and their family, we are unable to share any additional details at this time.

The health, safety, and well-being of our residents is and will always be our highest priority. We have policies and procedures in place designed to ensure a safe and supportive environment, and we remain committed to upholding the trust that families place in us."

ABC15 will continue to follow up on this story.