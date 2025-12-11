Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Loop 202 Red Mountain near Priest Drive overnight

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead after a crash along Loop 202 Red Mountain in Tempe early Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a motorcyclist was involved in the collision in the westbound lanes of Loop 202 near Priest Drive.

DPS initially reported an "injury" but later confirmed that the crash was deadly.

Lane closures were put in place after the collision, but the freeway is expected to reopen around 5 a.m.

