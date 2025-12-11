One dead after house fire in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Goodyear overnight, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported by multiple neighbors around midnight at a home near Citrus and Yuma roads in the West Valley.

Officials at the scene told ABC15 that the fire appears to have started in the back of a home, which then spread to the home and its attic. Part of the roof reportedly collapsed during the blaze.

One person, who has not yet been identified, was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no additional details were immediately available.