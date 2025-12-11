Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Powerball jackpot jumps to $1B after no grand prize winner in Wednesday's drawing

Wednesday's winning numbers were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69, and the Powerball was 22
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Powerball-Winners
Posted

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1 billion, after no one won the grand prize in Wednesday night's drawing.

It's the second billion-dollar Powerball jackpot this year -- and the seventh largest prize in the game's history, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is set for Saturday.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $461.3 million, according to Powerball.

The numbers selected in Wednesday's drawing were: 10, 16, 29, 33 and 69 with Powerball 22.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 40 consecutive drawings with no wins.

The largest Powerball prize ever was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Winning players have the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $1 billion or an immediate $461.3 million lump sum payment.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg