Senior center van driver charged in grandmother’s death

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Prosecutors have criminally charged the driver of a senior center van who is accused of running over an 81-year-old grandmother.

Stephanie Robillard was driving the van, transporting people home from Casa Grande’s Dorothy Powell Senior Center on March 31. Relatives say the victim, Eva Berger, attended the center every weekday.

According to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office, Robillard has been charged with a misdemeanor: causing injury or death as a result of a traffic moving violation. If convicted, Robillard could have her driver’s license suspended, be required to attend traffic school, and perform community service.

According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) crash report, Robillard told investigators that Berger always walked behind the van after being dropped off at her home.

On March 31, Robillard said she turned briefly to talk to the other passengers. When she pulled away, she said the path looked clear, but she felt a bump, according to the DPS report. Berger had been run over in the street, and she died.

A Casa Grande spokesperson said Robillard had been employed as a part-time driver since December 2024. She had no prior incidents or policy violations, according to city officials. Robillard is no longer employed by Casa Grande, and senior center van service was suspended after the fatal crash.

ABC15 has sent a message to Robillard seeking comment. She has not yet replied.