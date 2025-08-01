PD: Child hit by car near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a child has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood north of 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 7 a.m.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy with a bicycle was struck by a pickup truck while in a crosswalk on the way to school.

The child was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Police say the injuries appear to be life-threatening, and the child is in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with the investigation, and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation.

