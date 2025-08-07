Family of 81-year-old run over by city van speaks out on driver charges

CASA GRANDE, AZ — The family of an 81-year-old woman killed in front of her own home earlier this year is speaking out on the charges the driver who ran her over is facing.

Authorities say she was run over by a city van that was dropping her off. The driver is facing charges that the family believes are not enough.

"It has taken a toll on me. It's hard every day coming to face reality,” said Shawn Berger, Eva's daughter.

For Berger and her family, the last four months have been hard.

"I'm hanging in there. I mean, it's sad that she lost her life to a careless driver," said Gregory Berger Jr., Eva's grandson.

On March 31, Stephanie Robillard, who worked as a part-time driver for the City of Casa Grande, took 81-year-old Eva Berger back home from the Dorothy Powell Senior Center, which Berger attended every weekday.

According to a DPS report, Robillard told investigators that after letting Berger exit the van, she turned briefly to talk to other passengers. The report says when she pulled away, she said the path looked clear, but she felt a bump and stepped out to check – that is when she found Berger had been run over and called 911.

"It's been like very emotional. I have nightmares, I miss my mom so much,” said Shawn.

This week, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office charged Robillard with a misdemeanor, namely causing injury or death as a result of a traffic moving violation.

If convicted, she could have her driver’s license suspended, be required to attend traffic school, and perform community service – all punishments the family believes do not fit the crime.

"I feel the lady should be charged with a felony or manslaughter. I mean, she killed her," said Gregory. "I feel for my family, this is not justice for us, it's not closed."

The family is now spending their time cleaning up Eva's home and waiting for an apology.

"If she reached out and gave us an apology, just something, you know, I just need some closure to all this," said Shawn.

"I will accept that apology from the driver, but I mean it's not going to bring my grandmother back," said Gregory.

A Casa Grande spokesperson said Robillard had worked as a part-time driver since December 2024. She had no prior incidents or policy violations, according to city officials. Robillard is no longer employed by Casa Grande, and senior center van service was suspended after the fatal crash.