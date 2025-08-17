Ukrainian advocates in the Valley react to Trump-Putin summit

PHOENIX — Local Ukrainians and advocates are still processing the pivotal summit in Alaska Friday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin – a summit that ended without a deal.

“You don’t roll out the red carpet for an international war criminal and warmly accept him on US soil,” said Svitlana Martynova. “He’s not to be trusted. That’s what he does. He tells you one thing and then he goes and invades.”

“I think many of us are a bit disappointed. Putin seemed to walk away with more of the accolades,” said Orest Jejna, a Ukraine advocate.

Since the war started, thousands of Ukrainian military personnel have been killed. And a recent report by the UN human rights office shows civilian casualties and rights violations in Ukraine have seen an uptick in recent months, including a sharp rise in deadly drone attacks.

“Every time you enter the cemetery, there are no free spaces left,” said Martynova.

Most alarming to Ukraine’s supporters in the Valley: Putin’s demand that Ukraine cede some of its territory in exchange for Russia stopping other offensives in the country.

“It’s not right, it’s not ethical, it’s not something that any country should allow an aggressor to do,” said Martynova.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to meet with President Trump at the White House on Monday. Advocates can only hope for the best.

“Is Zelensky going to get the same red carpet treatment, would be my question. I would hope so,” said Jejna.