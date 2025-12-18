Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Powerball jackpot surges to $1.25 billion ahead of Wednesday's drawing

This is the game's 6th largest prize ever
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix powerball lottery
Posted

A $1.25 billion Powerball jackpot prize is up for grabs Wednesday night, with a cash value of $572.1 million, after no winners were selected Monday.

This is the game's sixth largest prize ever, according to Powerball. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot last rolled Monday night, when no ticket matched the five white balls -- 23, 35, 59, 63, 68 -- and red Powerball 2.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 43 consecutive drawings with no jackpot wins.

If a player wins on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $1.25 billion or an immediate $572.1 million lump sum payment.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be held just before 11 p.m. ET in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg