New website on Surprise ICE facility shows city still in the dark on key questions

SURPRISE, AZ — The city of Surprise has launched a dedicated webpage to provide residents with updates on a proposed ICE processing center that the Department of Homeland Security plans to build inside a purchased warehouse on West Sweetwater Avenue.

The page outlines what city officials currently know, what remains unanswered, and what actions the city has taken since DHS quietly purchased the 418,400-square-foot warehouse in January without notifying local leaders.

DHS originally indicated the site would accommodate 500 to 1,500 beds. GardaWorld, a private security company, has been contracted to renovate and operate the facility.

Many key questions remain unresolved, the biggest of which is whether the facility will ever become operational.

Read more of this story from KTAR News here.