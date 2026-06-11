Things to do: Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration, Patti LaBelle, Ringo Starr, Louis Tomlinson & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 12-14.
Friday, June 12
Miss Juneteenth Arizona Pageant
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start around $30
The Miss Juneteenth Arizona Scholarship Pageant takes center stage in Chandler, celebrating young African American women through leadership, education, community service and scholarship opportunities.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Ringo Starr has announced 12 new tour dates for next Spring with his current All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson. Tour dates include several in his home State of California including Humphrey’s in San Diego and The Greek in Los Angeles, as well as stops in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.
When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Where: Stand Up Live, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30
Comedian Francisco Ramos brings his stand-up act to Stand Up Live in downtown Phoenix June 12-13.
Saturday, June 13
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission
Hear the powerful voices and timeless melodies that define soul music, from classic Motown to today’s neo-soul. Move your body, sing along, and join a youth-led soul train to learn why music really is the language of the soul!
Juneteenth at Phoenix Art Museum
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: $10 admission
Kick off the day’s festivities with discounted admission all day long. Your ticket includes access to the Museum including our special-engagement exhibitions Eric Fischl: Stories Told and Florentine Baroque: The Haukohl Collection, plus a full afternoon of interactive Kids Day activities. Afterwards, make your way over to the Valley of the Sun JUNETEENTH Celebration for additional fun for the entire family.
Matchroom Boxing - Jesse Rodriguez vs Antonio Vargas
When: 2:35 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $45
Jesse Rodriguez will face-off against Antonio Vargas in Matchroom Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, June 13.
Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Eastlake Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
The Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration honors the legacy of Juneteenth with live entertainment, cultural performances, educational exhibits, local vendors, food, family activities and community resources at Eastlake Park in Phoenix.
Culture Music in the Park: Juneteenth
When: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza, Chandler
Cost: Free event
Culture Music in the Park celebrates Juneteenth with live music, food, art and family-friendly fun Saturday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park in downtown Chandler.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $90
The Phoenix Mercury will host the Los Angeles Sparks in the Commissioner's Cup on Saturday at 7 p.m.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $82
Music legend Patti LaBelle brings her powerhouse vocals and decades of R&B, soul and gospel hits to the Showroom at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 14
Fishers Freight vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $25
The Arizona Rattlers return to Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, taking on the Fishers Freight in an Indoor Football League matchup in Glendale.
Louis Tomlinson - How Did We Get Here? World Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $55
Louis Tomlinson brings his "How Did We Get Here?" World Tour to the Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix on Sunday, June 14, with special guests The Aces and The Royston Club.
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - August 2
Where: Hormel Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $60
Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony Award-winning musical featuring songs like “You Will Be Found” and “Waving Through a Window,” opens at the The Phoenix Theatre Company and runs June 10 through Aug. 2, exploring themes of identity, connection and belonging.
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