Things to do: Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration, Patti LaBelle, Ringo Starr, Louis Tomlinson & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 12-14.

Friday, June 12

Miss Juneteenth Arizona Pageant

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start around $30

The Miss Juneteenth Arizona Scholarship Pageant takes center stage in Chandler, celebrating young African American women through leadership, education, community service and scholarship opportunities.

Miss Juneteenth Arizona Pageant

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Ringo Starr has announced 12 new tour dates for next Spring with his current All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson. Tour dates include several in his home State of California including Humphrey’s in San Diego and The Greek in Los Angeles, as well as stops in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.

George Walker IV/AP Ringo Starr performs at the Grand Ole Opry, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Francisco Ramos

When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: Stand Up Live, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Comedian Francisco Ramos brings his stand-up act to Stand Up Live in downtown Phoenix June 12-13.

Saturday, June 13

Celebrate Soul Music at MIM

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Hear the powerful voices and timeless melodies that define soul music, from classic Motown to today’s neo-soul. Move your body, sing along, and join a youth-led soul train to learn why music really is the language of the soul!

Musical Instrument Museum / Celebrate Soul

Juneteenth at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: $10 admission

Kick off the day’s festivities with discounted admission all day long. Your ticket includes access to the Museum including our special-engagement exhibitions Eric Fischl: Stories Told and Florentine Baroque: The Haukohl Collection, plus a full afternoon of interactive Kids Day activities. Afterwards, make your way over to the Valley of the Sun JUNETEENTH Celebration for additional fun for the entire family.

Matchroom Boxing - Jesse Rodriguez vs Antonio Vargas

When: 2:35 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $45

Jesse Rodriguez will face-off against Antonio Vargas in Matchroom Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, June 13.

Desert Diamond Arena

Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Eastlake Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration honors the legacy of Juneteenth with live entertainment, cultural performances, educational exhibits, local vendors, food, family activities and community resources at Eastlake Park in Phoenix.

Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration / Arizona Black Rodeo

Culture Music in the Park: Juneteenth

When: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza, Chandler

Cost: Free event

Culture Music in the Park celebrates Juneteenth with live music, food, art and family-friendly fun Saturday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park in downtown Chandler.

City of Chandler

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $90

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Los Angeles Sparks in the Commissioner's Cup on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Scot Tucker/AP Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) dribbles during a WNBA basketball game against the Golden State Valkyries in San Francisco, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Patti LaBelle

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $82

Music legend Patti LaBelle brings her powerhouse vocals and decades of R&B, soul and gospel hits to the Showroom at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, singer Patti LaBelle poses in the press room at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Labelle and veteran music executive L.A. Reid will be honored at the 2015 BET Honors. The network announced Tuesday, Dec. 15, that filmmaker Lee Daniels, former U.S. Attorney Gen. Eric Holder and businesswoman Mellody Hobson will also receive tributes at the event. The show will take place at the Warner Theatre in Washington on Jan. 23. The special will air Feb. 23. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Sunday, June 14

Fishers Freight vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $25

The Arizona Rattlers return to Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, taking on the Fishers Freight in an Indoor Football League matchup in Glendale.

Louis Tomlinson - How Did We Get Here? World Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $55

Louis Tomlinson brings his "How Did We Get Here?" World Tour to the Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix on Sunday, June 14, with special guests The Aces and The Royston Club.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Louis Tomlinson performs during the 2019 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Dear Evan Hansen

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - August 2

Where: Hormel Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $60

Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony Award-winning musical featuring songs like “You Will Be Found” and “Waving Through a Window,” opens at the The Phoenix Theatre Company and runs June 10 through Aug. 2, exploring themes of identity, connection and belonging.