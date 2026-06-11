64 libraries in Maricopa County are hosting a summer reading program with prizes for all ages

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Library District has brought back its summer reading program!

This year’s theme, "Unearth a Story," celebrates dinosaurs, prehistoric discoveries, and encourages reading and learning through tracking minutes, discovering secret codes, and completing challenges to earn points for prizes.

The summer reading program is open to all ages!

“Summer reading helps children stay academically engaged, and that influence goes far beyond the classroom,” said Kate Brophy McGee, District 3 on the Board of Supervisors, in a news release regarding the summer program. “Maricopa County Reads gives families a fun and meaningful way to learn together while building habits that support lifelong success.”

Registration opened on May 1; participants can start tracking as of now until July 20.

You can register either as an individual or as a family through your library. The registration website is available in both English and Spanish.

Maricopa County Library District Maricopa County Library District

As highlighted by the Maricopa County Library District, here are some important points on how to earn points:



One point per minute when listening to audiobooks.

Participants earn one point for every minute spent reading physical or electronic books.

Summer program participants can also earn points by discovering secret codes during library events and community outings, as well as by completing summer reading challenges.

The summer reading program offers county-wide prizes and drawings, including pizza coupons at 500 points, a state parks pass, dining deals, Phoenix Mercury tickets, and a free book at 1,000 points, with participants able to redeem their rewards at their registered libraries until August 1. You can read the full breakdown of the prize right here.

A total of 64 libraries are involved, coming from the following library systems:

