Things to do: Beauty and The Beast, Nate Bargatze, AZ Toy Con Mesa Mega Show & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 26-28.
Friday, June 26
Disney's Beauty and The Beast: The Musical
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - July 3
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $100
Be Our Guest at Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes.
Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour
When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30
Nate Bargatze is bringing the Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, June 26 & Saturday, June 27.
Monster Energy Presents: LFA 236
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65
Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Friday, June 26, with LFA 236, featuring a full card of professional mixed martial arts action highlighted by a bantamweight main event between Eduardo Torres and Aziz Osorbek Uulu.
Science With A Twist: Medieval Merriment
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix
Cost: $35 admission
Step back into the Middle Ages for a 21+ adults-only evening where science meets swords, splendor, merriment and a touch of mischief. Medieval Merriment transforms Arizona Science Center into a lively realm of discovery, featuring hands-on experiments, themed activities, and unexpected twists on medieval inventions and legends. From curious contraptions to playful competition and a little well-placed chaos, prepare for a night of festivities, folly, and science fit for royalty.
Glendale Eats Freedom Fest Street Market
When: 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: 7207 N. 59th Ave, Glendale
Cost: Free event
The Glendale Eats Freedom Fest Street Market brings food trucks, local vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly fun to Glendale on Friday!
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings his signature storytelling and stand-up comedy to The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass on Friday at 8 p.m.
5 Seconds of Summer: Everyone's A Star! World Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $100
5 Seconds of Summer: EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour will make its way to Desert Diamond Arena on June 26 with special guests The Band CAMINO.
Saturday, June 27
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Mesa Convention Center
Cost: $10 general admission | Free for Kids 10 & under
Arizona Toy Con's Mesa Mega Show returns to the Mesa Convention Center on Saturday, June 27, featuring more than 200 tables of vintage and modern toys, collectibles and memorabilia. Shoppers can browse everything from Star Wars, Pokémon and Transformers to Funko Pops, video games and Barbie collectibles.
When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Deer Valley Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Phoenix's free After Dark in the Park event returns to Deer Valley Park on June 27 with food, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. The evening will conclude with a synchronized drone light show, offering a high-tech alternative to traditional fireworks.
Indoor Football League: New Mexico Chupacabras vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $47
Comedian and actor Eddie Griffin brings his high-energy stand-up comedy to The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - August 2
Where: Hormel Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $60
The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen continues at the Phoenix Theatre Company through Aug. 2, telling a heartfelt story of identity, connection and belonging, featuring beloved songs including "You Will Be Found" and "Waving Through a Window."
—--
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: