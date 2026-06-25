Things to do: Beauty and The Beast, Nate Bargatze, AZ Toy Con Mesa Mega Show & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 26-28.

Friday, June 26

Disney's Beauty and The Beast: The Musical

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - July 3

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Be Our Guest at Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes.

Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour

When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Nate Bargatze is bringing the Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, June 26 & Saturday, June 27.

Phil McCarten/Phil McCarten/Invision/AP Nate Bargatze hosts the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)

Monster Energy Presents: LFA 236

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65

Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Friday, June 26, with LFA 236, featuring a full card of professional mixed martial arts action highlighted by a bantamweight main event between Eduardo Torres and Aziz Osorbek Uulu.

Science With A Twist: Medieval Merriment

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: $35 admission

Step back into the Middle Ages for a 21+ adults-only evening where science meets swords, splendor, merriment and a touch of mischief. Medieval Merriment transforms Arizona Science Center into a lively realm of discovery, featuring hands-on experiments, themed activities, and unexpected twists on medieval inventions and legends. From curious contraptions to playful competition and a little well-placed chaos, prepare for a night of festivities, folly, and science fit for royalty.

Arizona Science Center

Glendale Eats Freedom Fest Street Market

When: 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: 7207 N. 59th Ave, Glendale

Cost: Free event

The Glendale Eats Freedom Fest Street Market brings food trucks, local vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly fun to Glendale on Friday!

Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias Live

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings his signature storytelling and stand-up comedy to The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass on Friday at 8 p.m.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias speaks during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 2, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

5 Seconds of Summer: Everyone's A Star! World Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $100

5 Seconds of Summer: EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour will make its way to Desert Diamond Arena on June 26 with special guests The Band CAMINO.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Luke Hemmings, right, and Ashton Irwin of the band 5 Seconds of Summer perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The 24-hour live event took place on six continents and featured recording artists and celebrities raising awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Saturday, June 27

AZ Toy Con Mesa Mega Show

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Mesa Convention Center

Cost: $10 general admission | Free for Kids 10 & under

Arizona Toy Con's Mesa Mega Show returns to the Mesa Convention Center on Saturday, June 27, featuring more than 200 tables of vintage and modern toys, collectibles and memorabilia. Shoppers can browse everything from Star Wars, Pokémon and Transformers to Funko Pops, video games and Barbie collectibles.

Collectors Marketplace / Arizona Toy Con

After Dark in the Park

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Deer Valley Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Phoenix's free After Dark in the Park event returns to Deer Valley Park on June 27 with food, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. The evening will conclude with a synchronized drone light show, offering a high-tech alternative to traditional fireworks.

Indoor Football League: New Mexico Chupacabras vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Eddie Griffin

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $47

Comedian and actor Eddie Griffin brings his high-energy stand-up comedy to The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Eddie Griffin arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sunday, June 28

Dear Evan Hansen

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - August 2

Where: Hormel Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $60

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen continues at the Phoenix Theatre Company through Aug. 2, telling a heartfelt story of identity, connection and belonging, featuring beloved songs including "You Will Be Found" and "Waving Through a Window."

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