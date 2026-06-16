Father’s Day activities, deals, and events happening across the Valley

PHOENIX — Father’s Day weekend features special activities, deals, and celebrations across the Valley to honor dads—discover where to go and celebrate while saving money!

Events and activities

Play Catch on the Field at Chase Field in Phoenix: The D-backs' special Father's Day event is returning this year. The Father’s Day Play Catch on the Field ‘VIP Package’ includes a 15-minute catch session on Chase, a D-backs mug, and tickets to see the D-backs play the Minnesota Twins that day at 12:15 p.m.



The D-backs' special Father's Day event is returning this year. The Father’s Day Play Catch on the Field ‘VIP Package’ includes a 15-minute catch session on Chase, a D-backs mug, and tickets to see the D-backs play the Minnesota Twins that day at 12:15 p.m. Father’s Day at the Desert Botanical Garden: Celebrate Father's Day on June 20 at the garden that include access to Desert Oasis Garden After Dark; dads are free with a child's ticket using promo code DADS26.



Celebrate Father's Day on June 20 at the garden that include access to Desert Oasis Garden After Dark; dads are free with a child's ticket using promo code DADS26. Puttshack in Scottsdale : From June 19-21, enjoy 25% off gameplay with promo code FATHERSDAY.



: From June 19-21, enjoy 25% off gameplay with promo code FATHERSDAY. Chicken N Pickle Tournament: The Pickleball with Pops tournament is a team-based event celebrating Father’s Day, open to all, with prizes, costumes, and proceeds supporting Shriners Children’s.



The Pickleball with Pops tournament is a team-based event celebrating Father’s Day, open to all, with prizes, costumes, and proceeds supporting Shriners Children’s. Golfland Sunsplash : The water park offers dads a buy-one-get-one deal on waterpark admission or mini golf on June 21st, redeemable via their app with a full-price purchase.



: The water park offers dads a buy-one-get-one deal on waterpark admission or mini golf on June 21st, redeemable via their app with a full-price purchase. Popstroke offers dads a free draft beer on Father’s Day, and Summer Pass holders—new or existing—get a complimentary TravisMathew hat.



offers dads a free draft beer on Father’s Day, and Summer Pass holders—new or existing—get a complimentary TravisMathew hat. Butterfly Wonderland offers fathers a $3 discount on General Admission tickets only on Father’s Day, June 21, with live music in the conservatory from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



offers fathers a $3 discount on General Admission tickets only on Father’s Day, June 21, with live music in the conservatory from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Arizona Science Center offers free general admission for dads and father figures on June 21, 2026, with each paid child's ticket.



offers free general admission for dads and father figures on June 21, 2026, with each paid child's ticket. Rainbow Ryders is celebrating dads with a special limited-time gift certificate offer of just $175 per person to enjoy a breathtaking hot air balloon ride. This bucket list experience is available to purchase from June 10 through June 25, redeemable starting June 26. Valid for sunrise flights only; special terms apply.

Explore the latest discounts, staycations, deals, and freebies around the Valley this June—click here to save money and have fun all month!

Food and dining

Murphy’s Law Irish Pub : During Father’s Day hours, Dad’s entree is on the house when you buy yours with a Buy One Entree, Get One Free offer, available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



: During Father’s Day hours, Dad’s entree is on the house when you buy yours with a Buy One Entree, Get One Free offer, available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Adobe Bar & Grille at Arizona Biltmore Golf Club: Treat Dad to a “Father’s Day Smokeout” BBQ meal and receive a complimentary beer or Bulleit Old Fashioned with any entrée. You can also make it a day with a special Father's Day golf deal: Kids (18 & under) play golf for free with Dad after 1 p.m. (Dad's round is just $45). Make reservations online here.



at Arizona Biltmore Golf Club: Treat Dad to a “Father’s Day Smokeout” BBQ meal and receive a complimentary beer or Bulleit Old Fashioned with any entrée. You can also make it a day with a special Father's Day golf deal: Kids (18 & under) play golf for free with Dad after 1 p.m. (Dad's round is just $45). Make reservations online here. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is offering 15% off online orders of $75 or more for Father's Day from June 18–21 using code DAD85 at checkout on dickeys.com or through the Dickey's mobile app.



is offering 15% off online orders of $75 or more for Father's Day from June 18–21 using code DAD85 at checkout on dickeys.com or through the Dickey's mobile app. Fazoli's : Treat dad to a free Regular Fettuccine Alfredo or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Marinara with entrée purchase from 6/19 - 6/23 with code Father26.



: Treat dad to a free Regular Fettuccine Alfredo or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Marinara with entrée purchase from 6/19 - 6/23 with code Father26. Native Grill & Wings : Receive $10 off your purchase of $60 or more 6/19/2026 - 6/21/2026 with Code DAD2026. Valid for dine-in, take-out, or orders placed via the Native App or nativegrillandwings.com. Not valid on any other offer. Valid at participating locations only.



: Receive $10 off your purchase of $60 or more 6/19/2026 - 6/21/2026 with Code DAD2026. Valid for dine-in, take-out, or orders placed via the Native App or nativegrillandwings.com. Not valid on any other offer. Valid at participating locations only. 32 Shea : From 6 a.m. to noon on Father’s Day, get biscuits and gravy for just $7 (normally $10). As a thank-you, dads can also enjoy a free drip coffee from the coffee bar simply for stopping by, any time of the day.



: From 6 a.m. to noon on Father’s Day, get biscuits and gravy for just $7 (normally $10). As a thank-you, dads can also enjoy a free drip coffee from the coffee bar simply for stopping by, any time of the day. Rack in Old Town Scottsdale: For Father’s Day, check out Beer Bucket Specials that include five beers, with the fifth one complimentary ($26 Domestic Beers and $30 Imported Beers).



in Old Town Scottsdale: For Father’s Day, check out Beer Bucket Specials that include five beers, with the fifth one complimentary ($26 Domestic Beers and $30 Imported Beers). For Father’s Day, Lakeside Bar & Grill in Peoria is featuring a $13 “Beef & Brew” combo, which includes the signature Lakeside burger and a pint of beer. The family-friendly sports bar is also offering $1 wings (minimum of six) and happy hour pricing available all day on Father’s Day.



in Peoria is featuring a $13 “Beef & Brew” combo, which includes the signature Lakeside burger and a pint of beer. The family-friendly sports bar is also offering $1 wings (minimum of six) and happy hour pricing available all day on Father’s Day. Rebel & Rogue is celebrating Father’s Day with a can’t-miss offer for the holiday weekend. Enjoy a BOGO special: buy one entree and get one free from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (offer excludes pizzas).



is celebrating Father’s Day with a can’t-miss offer for the holiday weekend. Enjoy a BOGO special: buy one entree and get one free from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (offer excludes pizzas). Angry Crab Shack : On Sunday, June 21, guests can enjoy All-Day Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., featuring drink specials and $5 off the Shack Trio



: On Sunday, June 21, guests can enjoy All-Day Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., featuring drink specials and $5 off the Shack Trio Twin Peaks : For Father’s Day, guests can enjoy a buy six, get six free wing promotion (excluding smoked and grilled styles). In addition, from June 8–21, anyone who purchases a Twin Peaks “Man Card” gift card will receive a $5 bonus card redeemable later in the summer.



: For Father’s Day, guests can enjoy a buy six, get six free wing promotion (excluding smoked and grilled styles). In addition, from June 8–21, anyone who purchases a Twin Peaks “Man Card” gift card will receive a $5 bonus card redeemable later in the summer. SanTan Brewing in Downtown Chandler will have a Father's Day buffet on Sunday, June 21 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Adults: $29. Kids 6–12: $15.



in Downtown Chandler will have a Father's Day buffet on Sunday, June 21 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Adults: $29. Kids 6–12: $15. Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel's Father's Day dining experience at Dust Cutter : On June 21, (from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. in Dust Cutter & 12 - 4 p.m. Tasting in Hotel Lobby), celebrate Dad with a $43 three-course menu.



: On June 21, (from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. in Dust Cutter & 12 - 4 p.m. Tasting in Hotel Lobby), celebrate Dad with a $43 three-course menu. This Father's Day weekend, June 16-19, Grimaldi's Pizzeria is offering a delicious bundle for dad that includes an 18-inch traditional pizza, a large house or Caesar salad, and a bottle of Tribute Wine for $56 (prices may vary). The bundle is available for dine-in only.

Father's Day gift guide

Retailers, including Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Kroger, are rolling out Father's Day deals across a wide range of price points ahead of the holiday.

Father's Day gift guide: Retailers offer deals on everything from grilling gear to gadgets for dad

With about three-fourths of Americans gearing up to celebrate Father's Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation , the search is on for the perfect gift. Retailers are responding, with deals on everything from fun activities to practical everyday tools.

Click here to explore deals across various price points happening before the big day!

