Hike inside Red Mountain Volcano near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF — Just north of Flagstaff, Red Mountain offers hikers a rare opportunity to explore the inside of an ancient volcanic cinder cone formed more than 700,000 years ago.

Unlike the classic cone-shaped volcano, Red Mountain has been sculpted by erosion into a landscape of towering rock spires, narrow slot canyons and an 800-foot-deep natural amphitheater.

Zack Perry

The hike is approximately 3 miles round trip and climbs to nearly 7,000 feet in elevation. While a staircase near the beginning is the trail's steepest obstacle, the remainder of the route is relatively flat, making it a popular choice for families and beginner hikers.

Zack Perry

The Flagstaff area is home to hundreds of cinder cone volcanoes, but few offer the opportunity to walk through the exposed interior of a volcano like Red Mountain. Along the trail, visitors can see volcanic ash, dark lava rock, cinder fields and exposed layers that provide a glimpse into the area's geologic history.

Hikers say the trail's dramatic scenery is what makes it memorable, with narrow canyons, unique rock formations and sweeping views around nearly every corner.

Zack Perry

Visible from Highway 180 north of Flagstaff, Red Mountain remains one of northern Arizona's most distinctive volcanic landscapes and a popular destination for visitors looking to experience the region's volcanic past firsthand.

—----