Wildlife World Zoo offers flume rides & exotic animal encounters in the West Valley

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Visitors looking to beat the Arizona heat can cool off while getting up close with exotic animals at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.

The zoo's popular flume ride takes guests through animal exhibits, offering views of fish swimming overhead and primates on nearby islands before ending with a splash.

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The more than 100-acre park is home to Arizona's largest collection of exotic animals, with more than 600 species and 6,000 animals, including baby pygmy hippo Jelly Bean.

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Guests can also book an African black-footed penguin encounter or attend the zoo's daily penguin talks, which are included with admission. Staff say the experiences help inspire conservation of one of the world's most endangered penguin species.

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The California sea lion show highlights natural behaviors through positive reinforcement training while teaching visitors about ocean conservation.

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During the summer, the zoo opens at 8 a.m., giving guests an early opportunity to explore before the hottest part of the day.

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park is located at 16501 W Northern Ave, Litchfield Park. Admission is $49 for adults and $27 for kids ages 3-12.

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