WATCH: Arizona inventor looks to beat the heat

An Arizona inventor is preparing to mass-produce a wheelchair-mounted cooling system designed to help people stay safer during the state's extreme summer heat.

Sun City resident Victor Hall created the patent-pending Rollabrella, which combines a sunshade, fan and misting system after getting the idea from his sister, who began using a wheelchair following a crash.

Hall recently received the keys to a new fulfillment center in Peoria, where he plans to begin producing the devices, which are expected to sell for around $99 after years of giving away prototypes.

Climatologists say portable shade can lower temperatures by 8 to 15 degrees while blocking nearly all harmful UV rays, making shade one of the most effective ways to reduce heat exposure.