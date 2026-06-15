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Explore the night sky at Gilbert Rotary Centennial Observatory’s free public star parties and events

Here's when to head out to the East Valley event
(Things To Do monthly special- June 2026, PART 1) June brings cool outdoor events, new exhibits, and community gatherings to enjoy. ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make fun plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
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GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Riparian Preserve is a scenic getaway during the day and offers a unique way to enjoy the night sky at its Centennial Observatory.

The Gilbert Rotary Centennial Observatory (GRCO) is managed by the East Valley Astronomy Club.

Watch Claude Haynes from the East Valley Astronomy Club as he takes ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez inside the Gilbert Rotary Centennial Observatory and shares info on free, family-friendly events, including the monthly public star party on the second Friday.

Explore the night sky at Gilbert Rotary Centennial Observatory’s free public star parties and events

The public star party is scheduled for the second Friday of each month, weather permitting.

The Observatory's ongoing public viewing hours are on Friday and Saturday evenings, from sunset to 9:30 PM, weather permitting.

  • If you go: Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch [2757 East Guadalupe Road] in Gilbert.
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