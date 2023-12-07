Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Def Leppard and Journey bringing rock concert to Chase Field in 2024

Steve Miller Band will also be taking the stage in Phoenix
This Monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. December is here, which means there's a lot of fun in-store in the Valley! Here’s the breakdown of the best holiday light displays and what exciting attractions to check out this month in our 'Things To Do special, sponsored by Visit Sonora.
Def Leppard at Chase Field
Posted at 8:04 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 11:13:13-05

PHOENIX — Ready to rock? Def Leppard and Journey are coming to Chase Field in Phoenix!

Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick will also be taking the stage during the nationwide tour, but Steve Miller Band will be the special guest in Phoenix.

LIST: 30+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024

The big concert is set to take place Aug. 23, 2024.

Registration for access to presale tickets is available now. Those tickets go on sale on Dec. 12. Get more information here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Chase Field teased Thursday’s announcement on social media Wednesday, along with similar teases by several other MLB teams. This prompted many fans to respond with their guesses on what the big news may be.

Meanwhile, the rock band’s official social media account also posted a similar video saying they would be “coming to a city near you.”

More Things to Do stories:
FILE IMAGE: A giant Hanukkah Menorah in front of a Christmas tree.

Things To Do

Hanukkah 2023: Menorah lighting celebrations around the Valley

Nicole Gutierrez
5:30 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Christmas at The Princess.png

Things To Do

Christmas at the Princess: A dazzling holiday extravaganza in its 14th year

Zack Perry
3:49 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Mesa Temple Christmas Lights.png

Things To Do

Mesa Temple Christmas Lights shine bright for over 40 years

Zack Perry
3:42 PM, Dec 06, 2023

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this December. Read more about it, right here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61