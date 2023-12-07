Def Leppard and Journey bringing rock concert to Chase Field in 2024

PHOENIX — Ready to rock? Def Leppard and Journey are coming to Chase Field in Phoenix!

Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick will also be taking the stage during the nationwide tour, but Steve Miller Band will be the special guest in Phoenix.

The big concert is set to take place Aug. 23, 2024.

Registration for access to presale tickets is available now. Those tickets go on sale on Dec. 12. Get more information here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Chase Field teased Thursday’s announcement on social media Wednesday, along with similar teases by several other MLB teams. This prompted many fans to respond with their guesses on what the big news may be.

Meanwhile, the rock band’s official social media account also posted a similar video saying they would be “coming to a city near you.”

