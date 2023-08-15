Madonna's January 2024 Phoenix show canceled and rescheduled for March 2024

PHOENIX — Madonna’s Celebration Tour will now be coming to Phoenix in March 2024 following the cancelation of the anticipated show in January 2024.

Madonna was first set to perform in the Valley in June 2023, with a second Phoenix tour stop in January 2024, but the tour was postponed due to an illness. The June show was inevitably canceled.

All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….👠 …….. But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you . #celebrationtour pic.twitter.com/Tuz9bJN8bO — Madonna (@Madonna) August 9, 2023

Tour officials announced Tuesday that Madonna would be heading to Footprint Center on March 16, 2024. The new date replaces the previously announced date of Jan. 20, 2024.

“Scheduling conflicts” reportedly led to the change.

Refunds for those who purchased tickets for the Jan. 20 show will be “issued at the original point of purchase.”

