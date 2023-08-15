Watch Now
Madonna's January 2024 Phoenix show canceled and rescheduled for March 2024

Ticketholders for the January show will get refunds, tour officials say
Posted at 9:28 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 12:42:34-04

PHOENIX — Madonna’s Celebration Tour will now be coming to Phoenix in March 2024 following the cancelation of the anticipated show in January 2024.

Madonna was first set to perform in the Valley in June 2023, with a second Phoenix tour stop in January 2024, but the tour was postponed due to an illness. The June show was inevitably canceled.

Tour officials announced Tuesday that Madonna would be heading to Footprint Center on March 16, 2024. The new date replaces the previously announced date of Jan. 20, 2024.

“Scheduling conflicts” reportedly led to the change.

Refunds for those who purchased tickets for the Jan. 20 show will be “issued at the original point of purchase.”

