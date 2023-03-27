Madonna adds second Phoenix concert to upcoming 'The Celebration Tour'

PHOENIX — Just days before tickets are set to go on sale for Madonna’s Phoenix concert this summer, the star has announced another tour date in the Valley!

Tour officials say “due to overwhelming demand” for Madonna’s upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour,’ eight new shows are being added to the list and one of those shows is in Phoenix.

Madonna will perform at the Valley’s Footprint Center on Jan. 20, 2024.

The concert date is six months after her first stop at Footprint Center on July 22, 2023.

General ticket sales open on March 31 at 10 a.m.

For more ticket info, click here.

