Madonna adds second Phoenix concert to upcoming 'The Celebration Tour'

The second show is set for January 2024
Joel Ryan/Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - Madonna performs on stage in London, as part of her Rebel Heart Tour, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. Madonna turns 63 on Aug. 16. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 8:06 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 11:06:22-04

PHOENIX — Just days before tickets are set to go on sale for Madonna’s Phoenix concert this summer, the star has announced another tour date in the Valley!

Tour officials say “due to overwhelming demand” for Madonna’s upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour,’ eight new shows are being added to the list and one of those shows is in Phoenix.

Madonna will perform at the Valley’s Footprint Center on Jan. 20, 2024.

The concert date is six months after her first stop at Footprint Center on July 22, 2023.

General ticket sales open on March 31 at 10 a.m.

For more ticket info, click here.

