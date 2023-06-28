Madonna hospitalized in ICU with bacterial infection, postpones tour

Madonna is recovering after a stay in the intensive care unit with a "serious bacterial infection," according to manager Guy Oseary.

The singer is postponing her tour due to the hospital stay, he said.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary wrote on Instagram. "A full recovery is expected."

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary wrote. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

In January, the 64-year-old singer announced the tour with a video, which featured Jack Black, Judd Apatow, Lil Wayne, Amy Schumer and more.

Morry Gash/AP Madonna arrives for a news conference for NFL footbal's Super Bowl XLVI's halftime show Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The 35-city world tour included stops in Europe with a final show in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

Following the announcement of her world tour, Madonna took to Instagram to thank her fans for the "love and support."

"I don't take any of this for granted," she said. "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world and I'm so grateful for all your support. And I can't wait to put this show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage to celebrate the last four decades of my journey. I don't take any of this for granted."