PHOENIX — Madonna is headed to the Valley!

The Celebration Tour is set to stop at Footprint Center on July 22, 2023.

The tour will have 35 stops around the globe with Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue as a special guest.

The Icon Pre-Sale starts on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Public On-Sale starts Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP Packages go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more ticket info, click here.