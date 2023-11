PHOENIX — Green Day is headed to the Valley!

The rock band will be performing at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 18, 2024.

The Arizona stop is part of their global stadium tour celebrating 30 years of “Dookie” and 20 years of “American Idiot.”

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas will be joining Green Day on North American tour dates.

General tickets go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Buy tickets here.