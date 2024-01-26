Watch Now
Justin Timberlake bringing 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour' to Arizona in May 2024

Posted at 6:12 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 08:13:10-05

Justin Timberlake is singing and dancing his way into the Valley this May and tickets go on sale starting next week.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is kicking off in Canada in April and his seventh show is set to take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Tickets for the show on May 21 go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 2. Presales begin on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The concert tour comes on the heels of his newest album, Everything I Thought It Was, which will be released on March 15.

