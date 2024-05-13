Watch Now
Childish Gambino to bring 'The New World Tour' to Phoenix; tickets go on sale soon

Valley stop includes special guest Willow
Donald Glover | Childish Gambino
Posted at 12:57 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 15:57:41-04

PHOENIX — Donald Glover is bringing back the rapper, Childish Gambino!

Beginning this August, Childish Gambino will take his tour to North America, Europe/UK, and Australia in 2025. The artist will have special guests along the tour.

Gambino will bring 'The New World Tour' to Footprint Center; Willow will be the special guest.

WHAT TO KNOW

  • Concert date: Monday, Sep 16.
  • Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
  • According to a news release sent to ABC15, here’s what you need to know about ticket sales:
    • Fans can sign up for early access to tickets via at thenewworldtour.com
    • Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 17 at 10am local time at thenewworldtour.com
    • “American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for North American, Australian and select UK dates. Presale start and end times will vary by market, “ read the statement.

ICYMI: Who else is performing at Footprint Center later this year? The lineup of stars includes Fuerza Regida, Peso Pluma, Chris Brown, Usher, AJR, Jennifer Lopez, Jhené Aiko and more!

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. Read more about it right here.

