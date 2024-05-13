Childish Gambino to bring 'The New World Tour' to Phoenix; tickets go on sale soon

PHOENIX — Donald Glover is bringing back the rapper, Childish Gambino!

Beginning this August, Childish Gambino will take his tour to North America, Europe/UK, and Australia in 2025. The artist will have special guests along the tour.

Gambino will bring 'The New World Tour' to Footprint Center; Willow will be the special guest.

the New World Tour.



Bando Stone in the New World Soundtrack this summer.



see u soon. pic.twitter.com/H8pAqV8gYc — donald (@donaldglover) May 13, 2024

WHAT TO KNOW



Concert date: Monday, Sep 16.

Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

According to a news release sent to ABC15, here’s what you need to know about ticket sales:

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets via at thenewworldtour.com Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 17 at 10am local time at thenewworldtour.com “American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for North American, Australian and select UK dates. Presale start and end times will vary by market, “ read the statement.



