Chris Brown to bring ‘The 11:11 Tour’ to Phoenix this summer

PHOENIX — “Turn up the music,” Chris Brown is coming to the Valley for ‘The 11:11 Tour!’ The R&B artist is set to hit the stage at Footprint Center on Sunday, August 4.
Special guest for the Phoenix stop is Muni Long!
Don’t miss him with Muni Long on August 4 at Footprint Center!
Tickets go on sale this Monday, March 11th @ 10am at https://t.co/6Twz9Wpp77. pic.twitter.com/srWKTZW8XN
- Tickets: Pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, March 6. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com
- Concert date: Sunday, August 4.
- ICYMI: Who else is performing at Footprint Center later this year? The lineup of stars includes Usher, AJR, Peso Pluma, Jennifer Lopez, and more!
