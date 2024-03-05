Watch Now
Chris Brown to bring ‘The 11:11 Tour’ to Phoenix this summer

Here’s what to know about the Valley stop
Chris Brown performs
Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 16:25:49-05

PHOENIX — “Turn up the music,” Chris Brown is coming to the Valley for ‘The 11:11 Tour!’ The R&B artist is set to hit the stage at Footprint Center on Sunday, August 4.

Special guest for the Phoenix stop is Muni Long!

  • Tickets: Pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, March 6. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com
  • Concert date: Sunday, August 4.
  • ICYMI: Who else is performing at Footprint Center later this year? The lineup of stars includes Usher, AJR, Peso Pluma, Jennifer Lopez, and more!

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

