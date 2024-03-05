Chris Brown to bring ‘The 11:11 Tour’ to Phoenix this summer

PHOENIX — “Turn up the music,” Chris Brown is coming to the Valley for ‘The 11:11 Tour!’ The R&B artist is set to hit the stage at Footprint Center on Sunday, August 4.

Special guest for the Phoenix stop is Muni Long!

JUST ANNOUNCED! CHRIS BROWN'S 11:11 TOUR!



Don't miss him with Muni Long on August 4 at Footprint Center!



Tickets go on sale this Monday, March 11th @ 10am

Tickets: Pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, March 6. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com



Concert date: Sunday, August 4.



