AJR to bring first ever arena tour to Footprint Center next summer

PHOENIX — The big concert announcements continue, with AJR announcing a new tour that will include a stop in the Valley!

The multi-platinum, chart-topping band will take the stage at the Footprint Center on July 12, 2024.

The tour comes as they have also released their fifth studio album, "The Maybe Man."

There will be a special pre-sale that begins on Monday November 13 at 8 a.m. Arizona time.

Fans can sign up for access to pre-sale tickets at the band's website.

The pre-sale will run through Thursday, November 16 at 10 p.m.

Verizon will also offer an exclusive pre-sale for its customers through Verizon up during the same time frame.

Tickets will be available for the general public starting Friday, November 17 at 9 a.m.

A dollar from every ticket sold will be given to Planet Reimagined, a non-profit founded by band member Adam Met, who is active in fighting climate change worldwide.