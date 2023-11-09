Alanis Morissette to make stop in the Valley next summer

PHOENIX — Alanis Morissette has announced a new tour, and it includes a stop in the Valley next summer!

The seven-time Grammy Award winner will kick off her tour right here in Arizona!

The performance is scheduled for June 9, 2024, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

The tour, called the Triple Moon Tour, will also feature special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, along with Morgan Wade!

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

Citi cardholders will have special access to a presale for tickets that will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. That presale will run through Thursday at 10 p.m.