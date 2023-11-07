Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chris Stapleton to perform during two weekends of 2024 Innings Festivals in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, and more are set to headline the Innings Festival and brand-new Extra Innings Festival in Tempe next year.

The sixth annual Innings Festival is scheduled for Feb. 23 and 24, 2024 at Tempe Beach Park.

Innings Festival

The Extra Innings Festival has also been announced, bringing, for the first time, a second weekend of music and entertainment to Tempe on March 1 and 2, 2024.

Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Band and more will be performing at the Extra Innings event.

Extra Innings Festival

During both events, MLB legends will make appearances.

Fans can sign up for new seating and premium ticket options at the Left Bleachers and Centerfield Decks, as well as two-day cabanas, VIP options, and more.

Fans can sign up now at InningsFestival.com/Innings and InningsFestival.com/Extra to receive an access code for each of the presales on November 9.

The Innings Festival presale will begin at 10 a.m. and the presale for Extra Innings Festival will begin at 12 p.m., with any remaining tickets following each presale to go on sale to the general public.