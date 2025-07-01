Castles N’ Coasters delivers big thrills and summer deals in Phoenix

PHOENIX — From corkscrews to waterslides, Castles N’ Coasters is giving Valley thrill seekers plenty to scream about this summer.

Located off I-17 and Dunlap Avenue, the amusement park features a high-speed coaster, log water ride, massive arcade, bumper boats, mini golf, and much more.

One of the park’s signature rides, the Desert Storm roller coaster, reaches heights of 90 feet, drops 80 feet, and twists through loops at speeds up to 65 mph.

Other fan favorites include the Splashdown log ride — a refreshing escape with a 45-foot drop — and the Sea Dragon, a swinging pendulum ride that soars 55 feet into the air.

“We’ve got 20 rides, go-karts, mini golf, and a huge arcade,” said Marc Taylor, guest park manager. “It looks small from the outside, but there’s a lot packed into this place.”

To beat the heat, the park is offering Summer Thrill Night discounts: standard wristbands are now $25 (regularly $50), and elite passes are $35 (down from $60). The Game On Pass is two hours of arcade play for $10.

