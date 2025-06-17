Tempe Town Lake offers scenic views of sunset from the water

TEMPE — If you're chasing the perfect Arizona sunset, look no further than Tempe Town Lake.

Boat Rentals of America offers evening rentals that let you catch golden hour from the best seat in town — floating on the water.

“You have the amazing sunset… right here over this bridge. It’s just that stunning,” said manager Brooke Thul.

From dragon- and swan-shaped pedal boats to electric donut boats, there’s a ride for everyone. Some bring picnics or music, while others simply cruise and soak it all in.

Zack Perry

Under the bridges, boaters often spot birds nesting, adding a touch of nature to the boating experience.

Whether you’re pedaling for fun or just drifting under the sunset, Tempe Town Lake is a unique way to soak up summer in the Valley — no experience required.

Pedal boats start at $45 an hour. Click here for rental options and prices.