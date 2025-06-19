Things to do: Post Malone, Shakira, Dierks Bentley, David Spade, Life of Pi & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 20-22.

Friday, June 20

Life of Pi

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Life of Pi at ASU Gammage brings the bestselling novel to life on stage with stunning visuals and puppetry. This powerful story follows a boy stranded at sea with wild animals, blending survival, imagination, and heart in a visually breathtaking theatrical experience.

Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade 2024

Dierks Bentley: Broken Branches Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Ticket prices vary online

Dierks Bentley is bringing his “Broken Branches Tour” to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP Dierks Bentley performs on the Broken Branches Tour on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

David Spade: I Got A Feel For It

When: 8 p.m. | Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets range from $62 - $132

David Spade’s stand-up tour, “I Got A Feel For It,” is stopping in Phoenix for a one-night-only show on Friday, June 20, at the Celebrity Theatre. Expect Spade’s signature humor and razor-sharp wit—drawing on his Saturday Night Live fame, film and TV roles—for a lively evening of comedy.

Frank Micelotta/Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP FILE - In this Saturday, June 8, 2013, file photo, David Spade presents the hot and funny award at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios, in Culver City, Calif. Dey Street Books announced Monday, June 2, 2014, that actor and comedian Spade is working on a memoir scheduled to come out in fall 2015. According to Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, Spade will write about everything from his childhood in Arizona to his friendship with the late comedian Chris Farley. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)

Jeff Garlin

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m. | Saturday at 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Ridge Improv

Cost: GA tickets $31

Jeff Garlin — beloved for his roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs, as well as his Netflix special Our Man in Chicago — brings his signature blend of storytelling, improv, and humor to the Desert Ridge Improv on June 20–21.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jeff Garlin arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Saturday, June 21

Post Malone

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Known for redefining the modern concert experience with his genre-blending sound and electrifying stage presence, Post Malone brings his massive production to State Farm Stadium on Saturday, June 21!

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Post Malone performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, June 22

Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - World Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Ticket prices vary online

Shakira has added a stop to her highly anticipated world tour, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,” now coming to Footprint Center on June 22 and 23!