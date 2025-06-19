Things to do: Post Malone, Shakira, Dierks Bentley, David Spade, Life of Pi & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 20-22.
Friday, June 20
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Life of Pi at ASU Gammage brings the bestselling novel to life on stage with stunning visuals and puppetry. This powerful story follows a boy stranded at sea with wild animals, blending survival, imagination, and heart in a visually breathtaking theatrical experience.
Dierks Bentley: Broken Branches Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Ticket prices vary online
Dierks Bentley is bringing his “Broken Branches Tour” to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday night at 7 p.m.
David Spade: I Got A Feel For It
When: 8 p.m. | Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets range from $62 - $132
David Spade’s stand-up tour, “I Got A Feel For It,” is stopping in Phoenix for a one-night-only show on Friday, June 20, at the Celebrity Theatre. Expect Spade’s signature humor and razor-sharp wit—drawing on his Saturday Night Live fame, film and TV roles—for a lively evening of comedy.
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m. | Saturday at 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
Where: Desert Ridge Improv
Cost: GA tickets $31
Jeff Garlin — beloved for his roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs, as well as his Netflix special Our Man in Chicago — brings his signature blend of storytelling, improv, and humor to the Desert Ridge Improv on June 20–21.
Saturday, June 21
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $100
Known for redefining the modern concert experience with his genre-blending sound and electrifying stage presence, Post Malone brings his massive production to State Farm Stadium on Saturday, June 21!
Sunday, June 22
Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - World Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Ticket prices vary online
Shakira has added a stop to her highly anticipated world tour, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,” now coming to Footprint Center on June 22 and 23!