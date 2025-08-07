Thursday’s Phoenix Mercury-Indiana Fever game promises a big night out

PHOENIX — If you’re looking for a big night out in Phoenix, it's impossible to ignore the WNBA at PHX Arena on Thursday, August 7.

The Phoenix Mercury wants redemption after losing to the Fever in Indiana last week, 107-101.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley caught up with the team's sideline reporter, Kate Longworth.

She says, “There’s something special about the Mercury’s energy this season. This team has incredible chemistry!”

Both powerhouse teams are fighting for a playoff position, and fans are buzzing!

Tickets for this game start at $30, making this a great deal for ABC15 Smart Shoppers, plus every fan who walks in the door gets a Phoenix Mercury rally towel!

Tip-off happens at 7 p.m.

Learn more and get tickets here.