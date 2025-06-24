Journey underground to explore Arizona’s Kartchner Caverns State Park

BENSON, AZ — Just south of Tucson lies one of Arizona’s hidden gems—Kartchner Caverns State Park, an active limestone cave system known for its rare, pristine formations and year-round underground climate.

Discovered in 1974 by Gary Tenen and Randy Tufts, the cave remained a well-guarded secret until the land was sold to the state in 1988. Today, it’s one of Arizona’s most carefully preserved natural wonders and the 25th designated state park.

Inside the caverns, visitors can walk through the “Throne Room,” home to Kubla Khan—the largest cave column in Arizona, standing at 58 feet tall.

Assistant Park Manager Kyle Reisterer says the formations, including massive stalagmites and flowstone walls, have taken hundreds, if not thousands, of years to form.

“We don’t have graffiti or broken formations—it’s still as pristine as the day it was discovered,” Reisterer said.

The cave maintains a consistent 72 degrees with 99% humidity, offering a cool retreat from Arizona’s summer heat. The paved trail is wheelchair accessible, making the experience available to nearly everyone.

Outside the cave, guests can explore campgrounds and hiking trails in the Whetstone Mountains.

Cave tours last about 90 minutes, and reservations are strongly encouraged.