Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Phoenix to host its first drone light show at the ‘After Dark in the Park’ event

The show takes place at Deer Valley Park
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Summer's finally here, and there are plenty of exciting new events and attractions to check out in the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make plans for the family with this month’s list of events!
Things To Do monthly special- JUNE 2025 (Part 1)
Things To Do monthly special- JUNE 2025 (Part 2)
Things To Do monthly special- JUNE 2025 (Part 3)
Posted

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix will host its first drone light show in celebration of Independence Day at Deer Valley Park on June 21 during the annual After Dark in the Park event.

After Dark in the Park is a pre-Fourth of July celebration that’s been going on for decades in District 1,” said District 1 Vice Mayor Ann O'Brien, in an interview with ABC15. “What will be different about this year’s celebration is that we will have the first-ever drone show in the city of Phoenix instead of fireworks. While I love fireworks, it is exciting to bring this innovative as well as sustainable solution, to our city and provide something new for folks."

The After Dark in the Park event will have live music by Powerdrive Band, food trucks, inflatables, and more! Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the evening.

IF YOU GO

  • When: Saturday, June 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The drone light show is expected to start at 8:45 p.m.
  • Address: 19602 N. 19th Ave. in Phoenix
More Things to Do stories:
Indoor Valley attractions.

Things To Do

LIST: Indoor activities at Valley attractions to beat the summer heat

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events June 20-22.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Post Malone, Shakira, David Spade, Life of Pi & more!

Zack Perry
FILE | FanDuel Sportsbook

Things To Do

FanDuel Sportsbook closing at PHX Arena, space will be transformed

Nicole Gutierrez

Can’t make it to the drone show? The city is hosting its annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th at Steele Indian School Park in honor of Independence Day.

  • When: July 4 from 6-10 p.m.
  • Keep this in mind: “There is no vehicle entrance and no public parking at the event.​​​There are three pedestrian entrances: Central Ave. and Glenrosa Ave., 3rd St. and Indian School Rd., and 7th St. just north of Turney Ave,” read a statement on the event’s official page.
  • Address: Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd] in Phoenix
  • Cost: Free admission

Check out our 2025 guide for the best fireworks viewing locations in the Valley on Independence Day.

More Things to Do stories:
FILE IMAGE| 'Tempe 4th of July Celebration’ at Tempe Beach Park

Things To Do

Popular ‘Tempe 4th of July Celebration’ moves to Tempe Diablo Stadium for 2025

Nicole Gutierrez
Lom Wong in Downtown Phoenix.

Things To Do

Downtown Phoenix restaurant ‘Lom Wong’ wins 2025 James Beard Award

Nicole Gutierrez
2 Chainz

Things To Do

2 Chainz, Reik, and 'CoComelon' to perform at the Arizona State Fair

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this June - read more about it right here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen