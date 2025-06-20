Phoenix to host its first drone light show at the ‘After Dark in the Park’ event

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix will host its first drone light show in celebration of Independence Day at Deer Valley Park on June 21 during the annual After Dark in the Park event.

“After Dark in the Park is a pre-Fourth of July celebration that’s been going on for decades in District 1,” said District 1 Vice Mayor Ann O'Brien, in an interview with ABC15. “What will be different about this year’s celebration is that we will have the first-ever drone show in the city of Phoenix instead of fireworks. While I love fireworks, it is exciting to bring this innovative as well as sustainable solution, to our city and provide something new for folks."

The After Dark in the Park event will have live music by Powerdrive Band, food trucks, inflatables, and more! Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the evening.

IF YOU GO



When: Saturday, June 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The drone light show is expected to start at 8:45 p.m.

Address: 19602 N. 19th Ave. in Phoenix

Can’t make it to the drone show? The city is hosting its annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th at Steele Indian School Park in honor of Independence Day.



When: July 4 from 6-10 p.m.

Keep this in mind: “There is no vehicle entrance and no public parking at the event.​​​There are three pedestrian entrances: Central Ave. and Glenrosa Ave., 3rd St. and Indian School Rd., and 7th St. just north of Turney Ave,” read a statement on the event’s official page.

Address: Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd] in Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

