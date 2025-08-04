Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Sam’s Club announces opening date of its new Tempe Marketplace warehouse

The membership warehouse club will have a celebratory ribbon-cutting this week
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — Sam’s Club is ready to open its newest Valley location at Tempe Marketplace this August!

The membership warehouse club will have a celebratory ribbon-cutting on August 7 at 8 a.m.

According to a company representative, members can visit the club from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 6th for a 'soft opening' that will feature some demos and tastings.

The warehouse will feature local products, including San Tan (beer and spirits), Huss Brewing, Four Peaks Brewing, AZ Lemonade, Harkins Popcorn, and other Sam’s Club favorites.

“While Scan & Go will be the primary form of payment at the Tempe Sam’s Club, the club will continue to serve all members, including those paying with cash or who aren’t using Scan & Go yet,’ read the news release sent to ABC15. “The Tempe Sam’s Club is only the second club in the entire fleet to feature this digital-first checkout experience and the first in Arizona.”
 
This Sam’s Club also features a members-only fuel station, which opened in early June.

The video in the player below features ABC15 coverage of the new fuel station.

Get discounts on fuel at Tempe's new Sam's Club Fuel Station

Warehouse address: 2080 E Rio Salado Pkwy. in Tempe.

More Things to Do stories:
APTOPIX 2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Things To Do

Doechii bringing 'Live from the Swamp Tour' to Phoenix in November

abc15.com staff
poster_483fcb385a62403ea435900945637e6d.jpg

Things To Do

WATCH: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park unveils new renovations

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events August 1-3.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Cardinals Practice, First Friday, Wiz Khalifa & more!

Zack Perry

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen