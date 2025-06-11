Sam's Club is joining Tempe Marketplace and will open in two phases—here’s what to know

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Marketplace is adding a Sam’s Club, Carhartt, Lovisa Jewelry, and Relive Med Spa to its lineup!

“The addition of these new tenants, particularly Sam’s Club with its cutting-edge, technology-driven store format-alongside first-to-market brands like Carhartt, brings significant energy and value to Tempe Marketplace,” said Taylor Alvey, vice president of leasing at Vestar, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We’re proud to continue curating a dynamic mix of retailers that elevate the overall guest experience.”

The membership warehouse club will open in two phases, according to a representative. The members-only fuel station will open on June 13, and the store is said to open in early August.

There will be a grand opening event with giveaways, exclusive discounts, and refreshments on June 13 and 14, from 7 a.m.-11 a.m.