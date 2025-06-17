Mellow Mushroom on Mill Avenue near the ASU Tempe campus closes permanently

TEMPE, AZ — Mellow Mushroom on Mill Avenue in Tempe has officially closed its doors on June 15.

The Georgia-based pizza franchise shared the following statement on social media before closing.

Dear Shroomies,



After many great years serving this community, Mellow Mushroom Tempe will be closing our doors for good [on] Sunday, June 15th.



Thank you for all the love, laughs, loyalty, and memories over the years. It has been an honor to be a part of your celebrations, late nights, and everyday moments. We will miss you more than words (or pizza) can say.



Please stop by before Sunday and share one more slice with us, we will have specials all weekend!!



After Sunday, you can visit one of our other Valley locations in Mesa, North Phoenix, and Scottsdale!!



Or for special events and catering, call 602-501-9327



With much gratitude, Your Tempe Shroom Crew

Stay Mellow Mellow Mushroom Tempe

Three other locations remain open in the Valley:



1665 South Stapley Drive in Mesa.

5350 E High St in Phoenix.

2490 W Happy Valley Rd in Phoenix.

Catering is also an option that’s still available.

