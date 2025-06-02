Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

‘Unfortunately, this is the end of the chapter': CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix officially closes its doors

Executive Chef Rich Hinojosa shares why the restaurant closed in May
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

PHOENIX — Nearly a decade after dishing out its bold plates near 40th Street and Camelback Road, a Valley taco shop has officially closed.

CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix, a Latin-inspired modern taquería, was originally set to close on April 26 but was able to push back their last day until the end of May.

Executive Chef Rich Hinojosa partnered with Jason Morris to open the elevated taco shop back in 2016. Since then, the restaurant has become a well-known Valley restaurant for its Latin-inspired cuisine and shareable plates.

Green Chile Chicken Taco and Texas Wagyu Cap Steak Taco.
Green Chile Chicken Taco and Texas Wagyu Cap Steak Taco.

The restaurant closed its doors for good on May 31.

Hinojosa posted a farewell statement on his social media accounts leading up to the last day of service, stating the following:

To all of our friends, families and our very loyal CRUsaders. Unfortunately, this is the end of the chapter…Hopefully it’s not the end of the story, we will have to continue to wait and see.After weeks and months of trying, our most recent attempt to secure a lease in our current space was denied. Something new will occupy the CRU space this fall. I wish I had better news, or at least that I could have shared this news sooner, but it took our landlord this long to decide. Our final service will be this Saturday, we will be open until we run out of food. On behalf of Jason, and the entire CRU, thank you all! A Hui Hou
Richard Hinojosa
More Things to Do stories:
Tovrea Castle

Things To Do

Tovrea Castle to open lottery for fall 2025 tour tickets

Nicole Gutierrez
602 Day

Smart Shopper

Deals, freebies and limited-edition merch to celebrate 602 Day on June 2

abc15.com staff
Desert Dreams F.C.

Things To Do

Desert Dreams FC makes women’s soccer history with first match on Saturday

Adam Mintzer

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen