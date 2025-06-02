‘Unfortunately, this is the end of the chapter': CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix officially closes its doors

PHOENIX — Nearly a decade after dishing out its bold plates near 40th Street and Camelback Road, a Valley taco shop has officially closed.

CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix, a Latin-inspired modern taquería, was originally set to close on April 26 but was able to push back their last day until the end of May.

Executive Chef Rich Hinojosa partnered with Jason Morris to open the elevated taco shop back in 2016. Since then, the restaurant has become a well-known Valley restaurant for its Latin-inspired cuisine and shareable plates.

CRUjiente TACOS Green Chile Chicken Taco and Texas Wagyu Cap Steak Taco.

The restaurant closed its doors for good on May 31.

Hinojosa posted a farewell statement on his social media accounts leading up to the last day of service, stating the following: