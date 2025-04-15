Chef Richard Hinojosa announces upcoming permanent closure for CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix

PHOENIX — CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix, Latin-inspired modern taqueria, is set to close this month.

Executive Chef Rich Hinojosa partnered with Jason Morris to open the elevated taco shop back in 2016. Since then, the restaurant has become a well-known Valley restaurant for its Latin-inspired cuisine and sharable plates.

CRUjiente TACOS Green Chile Chicken Taco and Texas Wagyu Cap Steak Taco.

Nearly a decade after dishing out its bold plates near 40th Street and Camelback Road, the restaurant will close its doors for good.

Hinojosa announced the business’s upcoming permanent closure date for the restaurant on his social media accounts, stating the following:

It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of CRUjiente Tacos final service, April 26.

Jason and I opened CRU in 2016, we followed no rules. We decided that we were going to serve what we thought would give our guests ‘the best’ taco and margarita experience. Not the best in Arcadia, or the best in Phoenix, just ‘the best’. Almost 9 years of sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears, it comes to an end. I, personally, want to thank my family for all of the support and sacrifices. All of our guests who came in spent time with us, dining and celebrating special times. A big thank you to all of the cru that worked with us over the years! Thank you for your hard work and dedication! We have had hundreds of team members over the years, but Nathan and El Chingon De la Cruz have been with us since the very beginning! I can’t thank you two enough. Big thanks to my guy, Fab Five for helping us get our cocktail program off the ground! Thank you to Steph, for your tireless work in spreading the word about CRU! Thank you to all of the media and influencers who included us in their stories. Of course, a big thank you to my partner, Jason. We had some good times, thank you for taking this ride with me. Much love! There have been so many special people along the way, thank you all.

A hui hou Chef Richard Hinojosa

CRUjiente TACOS was recently featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on the episode titled 'Phoenix Food Fans' on the Food Network.

