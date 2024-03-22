Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

CRUjiente TACOS in Phoenix to be on Guy Fieri's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Here’s when the local business will be featured on Food Network
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Hello March, hello fun! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives us the breakdown on what's new and exciting in the Valley this month.
Guy Fieri with Rich Hinojosa at Crujiente Tacos in Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 17:00:35-04

PHOENIX — Add CRUjiente TACOS to the list of local spots featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!"

CRUjiente TACOS from Phoenix, Arizona to be on Food Network's 'Drive-Ins and Dives.’
CRUjiente TACOS from Phoenix, Arizona to be on Food Network's 'Drive-Ins and Dives.’

According to a representative of the local business, the Phoenix restaurant will be featured on the episode titled “Phoenix Food Fans” on Food Network. The episode will air Friday, April 5!

Crunchy Beef Taco from 'CRUjiente TACOS.'
Crunchy Beef Taco from 'CRUjiente TACOS.'

Co-founder and Executive Chef Rich Hinojosa is said to highlight the “craft and taco creativity” of the restaurant in the episode.

Green Chile Chicken Taco and Texas Wagyu Cap Steak Taco.
Green Chile Chicken Taco and Texas Wagyu Cap Steak Taco.

The Valley business is known for its Latin-inspired cuisine and sharable plates.

IF YOU GO

  • Address: 3961 East Camelback Rd in Phoenix

RELATED: ‘Bonfire’ Tempe to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

More Things to Do stories:
Diamondbacks unveil more than 30 new food items for the 2024 season at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Things To Do

Diamondbacks unveil more than 30 new food items for the 2024 season

Nicole Gutierrez
4:38 PM, Mar 21, 2024
Blake Shelton will perform at Ole Red Las Vegas grand opening events

Things To Do

Things to do: Blake Shelton, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and more

Zack Perry
3:17 PM, Mar 21, 2024
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown PHXGP

Things To Do

Podcaster Father Mike Schmitz speaking at Downtown Phoenix Sheraton Thursday

abc15.com staff
10:14 AM, Mar 21, 2024

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo