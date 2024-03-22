CRUjiente TACOS in Phoenix to be on Guy Fieri's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

PHOENIX — Add CRUjiente TACOS to the list of local spots featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!"
According to a representative of the local business, the Phoenix restaurant will be featured on the episode titled “Phoenix Food Fans” on Food Network. The episode will air Friday, April 5!
Co-founder and Executive Chef Rich Hinojosa is said to highlight the “craft and taco creativity” of the restaurant in the episode.
The Valley business is known for its Latin-inspired cuisine and sharable plates.
IF YOU GO
- Address: 3961 East Camelback Rd in Phoenix
