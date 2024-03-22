CRUjiente TACOS in Phoenix to be on Guy Fieri's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

PHOENIX — Add CRUjiente TACOS to the list of local spots featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!"

Food Network CRUjiente TACOS from Phoenix, Arizona to be on Food Network's 'Drive-Ins and Dives.’

According to a representative of the local business, the Phoenix restaurant will be featured on the episode titled “Phoenix Food Fans” on Food Network. The episode will air Friday, April 5!

CRUjiente TACOS Crunchy Beef Taco from 'CRUjiente TACOS.'

Co-founder and Executive Chef Rich Hinojosa is said to highlight the “craft and taco creativity” of the restaurant in the episode.

CRUjiente TACOS Green Chile Chicken Taco and Texas Wagyu Cap Steak Taco.

The Valley business is known for its Latin-inspired cuisine and sharable plates.

IF YOU GO



Address: 3961 East Camelback Rd in Phoenix

RELATED: ‘Bonfire’ Tempe to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.